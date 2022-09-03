Northen Speakers Felicitate With Senator Shattima At 56

The Chairman Northen Speaker Forum, Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani salute the former Borno governor and APC Vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima , on his 56th birthday.

Zailani, in a statement signed by his S.A media and publicity Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani on Friday, made available to the press said, “on behalf of Northern Speakers Forum we wish to congratulate our leader, vice presidential candidate of the APC, and former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima, a memorable 56th birthday celebration. We wish you many more years in good health and vitality.”

Chairman Northen Speaker Forum noted that we are proud to have Shettima as our party Vice presidential candidate, he (Shattima) did not allow the menace of Boko Haram terrorism to overwhelm him, adding that he showed exemplary leadership and fought for his people.

Zailani said Senator Shettima choice as Jagaban Borgu running mate for the upcoming 2023 election was largely influenced by “his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time.”

Kaduna Speaker describe Senator Kashim Shettima as committed leader who led his people through the most difficult and challenging period as Governor of Borno State.

“We wish Senator Shettima many more years, robust health and more wisdom as he forges ahead in the service of our country.”

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/northern-speakers-felicitate-senator-shettima-at-56/

