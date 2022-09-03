Northern Speakers Visit Bola Tinubu And Shettima, Unveil Campaign Vehicles

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima earlier today attended the APC Northern Speakers Forum’s unveiling of logo and Campaign vehicles for Tinubu-Shettima Campaign 2023

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: