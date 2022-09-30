NSCDC Escort Biker For Commandant-General Dies Performing Stunt (Pictures)

By Abiodun Sanusi

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, identified only as Dickson, has died after crashing an escort motorbike of the Commandant-General of the agency, Ahmed Audi, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased was leading Audi’s convoy when he ran into a culvert and died on the spot.

An NSCDC source said, “The commandant-general had just closed from work on Tuesday evening and was heading home when the incident happened at an intersection close to his official residence in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Dickson was said to have attempted a stunt near a major intersection before Mr Audi’s residence at Asokoro Extension. After passing the intersection and attempting a U-turn to join the rest of the convoy, he missed the brakes and ran into a concrete culvert while on high speed.”

The corps spokesperson, Mr Shola Odumosu, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “It was an accident and we hope never to experience such again as we mourn Dickson’s demise.”



The Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has lost his first outrider in an accident in Asokoro District of Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal accident, which claimed the life of the officer, ASC I, Dickson Dike, occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday night, while the CG was on his way back home.

According to sources, who witnessed the incident, the NSCDC officer in an attempt to clear the way for the Commandant-general’s motorcade, slipped and lost control of his bike and ran into a culvert where he died following severe head injury he sustained.

Accident

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal accident happened at an intersection close to the CG’s official residence, along Asokoro district extension.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the deceased officer attempted a stunt near a major intersection before the CG’s residence, just after attempting a U-turn to join the rest of the convoy but missed the brakes and ran into a concrete culvert while on high speed.

Dickson, an Enugu State-born officer, reportedly lost his mother six months ago and was just recovering from the pains of her demise when he also died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Corps spokesman and director of Media and Public Relations, DCC Olusola, said the demise of the gallant, committed, jovial and very humble officer has thrown the Civil Defence family into deep mourning.

He said, “The entire management and staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) mourns a very gallant officer, ASC I Dickson Dike, the first outrider of the Corps. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he stated.



