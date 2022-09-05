NSCDC Officer Killed, 3 Family Members Kidnapped In Ekiti

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State, Segun Ayebulu, has been killed by gunmen along Oke-Ako/Ajowa Road in the Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Mr Tolu Afolabi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said investigations were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the evil act.

He said, “One of our officers was shot dead yesterday on his way from Ado-Ekiti to his home town while others were kidnapped by gunmen.

“The officer who was travelling from Ado-Ekiti to his hometown wasattacked in his vehicle and shot dead while the gunmen kidnapped his younger brother and two children with him in the car. A source said hunters in the neighbouring communities had started combing the bush for possible arrest of the gunmen.

The Regent of Oke Ako, Princess Tinuade Ogunbiyi, said she got the information that somebody was shot dead on the road while others were kidnapped, saying it was the same thing repeating itself on a daily basis.

Condemning the killing, the lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 2 inEkiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, said the attack was callous and wicked.

Aribasoye called on the federal government to accede to the request of Nigerians for the creation of state police to tackle all manners of senseless killings being perpetrated by criminalsat the grassroots level.

https://dailytrust.com/nscdc-officer-killed-3-family-members-kidnapped-in-ekiti

