Oba Of Benin, Others Participate At Berlin Humboldt Arts Exhibition In Germany (Pics)

Oba of Benin, Others Participate At Berlin Humboldt Forum Arts Exhibition In Germany

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II and other prominent traditional leaders in Africa and across the globe have participated at the just concluded arts exhibition, second opening of Humboldt forum in Berlin, Germany.

Humboldt Forum, a museum of art and culture also played host to arts collectors, enthusiasts, and researchers across the globe.

The museum houses non-European collections including thousands of artefacts looted from the palace of Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion.

They were on display at the celebration and commissioning of the last part of opening of Humboldt Forum.

The revered Benin monarch was at the exhibition which took place on 16th, September 2022, represented by his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince Aghatise Erediuwa who led other members of the delegation.

The exhibition also hosted friends, partners and colleagues of Prof. Dr Hartmut as earlier announced in a statement made available to Ben TV London Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo, jointly endorsed by Prof. Dr Hartmut Dorgerloh, General Director Humboldt and Prof. Dr. Lars –Christian Koch, Director Ethnological Museum

Recall that a delegation of German ethnological museum led by Prof Christian Koch had in April 2022, interacted with the Benin Monarch on planned return and restitution of historic Benin artefacts.

Mr Solomon Okuduwa who provided technical support had led the German ethnologists to the historic Igun streets where they also met with the association of Bronzes casters.

The Forum located in the heart of Berlin is a hub of exhibitions which attract researchers and arts lovers and aims to be the cultural destination compared with the London museum.

The museum had announced plans to pursue conversations with Nigerian officials especially Edo State Government lead by His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki regarding the repatriation of the Benin Bronzes in its collections and pledged to repatriate Benin Bronzes in its collections.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/oba-of-benin-others-participate-at.html?m=1

