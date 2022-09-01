‘Obasanjo Used False Corruption Allegation To Tarnish Atiku’s Image’ – Northerners

@BabaganaAshraf

Honestly, I do not believe the stories of Atiku’s corruption, not only because I have not seen enough evidence, but also because it does not match his personality type. Someone who can get rich legitimately will not descend to stealing and corruption.



@Waspapping_ Sarki

Whatever corruption allegations attributed to Atiku are nothing but tales of lies by Obasanjo to tarnish Atiku’s chances of becoming President , there’s not enough evidence to show that Atiku Abubakar is corrupt.

ANDU

Alot of elites and politicians especially from the North Deceived masses by blackmail Atiku so that Nigerians will hate him, they’re create some mischief lies & tales story against him so that masses will not longer trust him but Atiku is innocent no any contention against him.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related