Obi, Baba-Ahmed Visits Babaginda In Minna

Obi, Baba-Ahmed visits Babaginda

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate Dr Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed paid a visit to the former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda, GCFR, at his home in Minna.

He stated on his Twitter handling, “today, my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I visited President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, at his home in Minna”.

“He received us very warmly and we had insightful conversations on the state of affairs in our country. We are grateful to IBB for his fatherly welcome and counsel”

Credit: Twitter // Peter Obi

