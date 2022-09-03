‘Obidients’ Stage March For Peter Obi In Oyo (Video, Photos)

The Oyo State Police Command in an attempt to stop the One Million Man March for Peter Obi in Oyo state tweeted that no Movement should be held in Ibadan.
However, Obidients in Ibadan have defied their directives to stage a march for Obi.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyqzx09O448
