‘Obidients’ Stage March For Peter Obi In Oyo (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Oyo State Police Command in an attempt to stop the One Million Man March for Peter Obi in Oyo state tweeted that no Movement should be held in Ibadan.

However, Obidients in Ibadan have defied their directives to stage a march for Obi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyqzx09O448

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: