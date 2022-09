Remember the Army Major killed by IED on a clearance mission to the enclaves of unknown gunmen in Anambra State?

Major Churchill Chinedu Orji who hails from Nneogidi village Agulu, Anambra State met his demise while on an operation with his unit when he mistakenly stepped on an IED according to reports. He died in active service and so deserves a hero farewell.

Courtesy: Agulu Think Tank

