OCI Foundation Beats 4 Others In Finalist, Grabs Emerging NFP Award In Australia

One of the leading non-profit companies in Nigeria, OCI Foundation has come top in the recently concluded 2022 Australian Third Sector Awards where it emerged the overall winner in the emerging NFP (Not For Profit) of the Year category.

OCI Foundation trounced other four other non-governmental organisations who made it to the finalist and was announced winner.

The judges had awarded 70% mark to the Foundation while it garnered 30% from public votes.

The President of OCI Foundation, Chris Ifediora has since expressed gratitude to those who voted for the Foundation, saying their support made the achievement of this feat possible.

In a release on Sunday titled, Deep Appreciation, he said, “Without your support at the voting (both directly, and by influencing other votes), we would not have achieved this feat, which saw us picked winners from a pool of 5 finalists, having already been adjudged better than scores of others across Australia.

“Your individual and collective role in delivering the innovative projects and vision of the OCI Foundation is what created this opportunity in the first instance, and we also acknowledge this.

“Together, we can, and will, continue to do more for humanity. We have only just started.

“We are grateful”.

