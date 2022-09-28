Ogun And Lagos To Build 31km Inter-State Rail Service

Ogun and Lagos state governments have signed an MoU on the 31-killometre redline passengers rail service from Oyingbo, Lagos State to Agbado in Ogun State.

The project is a significant achievement in the series of developments engendered by the Lagos/Ogun Joint Commission.

A train station and depot are being built in Ogun State.

Ogun Commissioner for Transport, Engr. Gbenga Dairo hinted that the state Govt intends to latch on to the initiative to extend train services beyond Agbado to other parts of the state such as Ijoko and Kajola, among others

