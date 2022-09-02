Ogunlesi Reacts To “Jigawa Sharing N193 Billion To Pregnant, Lactating Women”

As shared by Tolu Ogunlesi:

I’ve been seeing presumably-educated folks believing and sharing this on Social Media. If you went to school, and have believed/shared this, you need to return your certificate and get a refund, & also write a letter of apology.

Entire 2022 budget of Jigawa is N177.795B

One of the purposes of an education is to make you able to think independently.

When you Google and read the accompanying story, you’ll see where it says 5,740 beneficiaries each received N4,000 monthly for 8 months.

= 5,740 X 4,000 X 8 = 183,680,000

How is that “BILLION”?



https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/1565633689119244289?t=cWAqw-G5PexI_HTnYEfWiA&s=08

Here is the article:

We shared N192.96 billion to pregnant women, lactating mothers over 7 months in Jigawa: Official

The Jigawa State government says it spent N192.96 billion to implement its Maternal and Child Cash Transfer (MCCT) programme between November 2021 and June 2022.

Ibrahim Rabakaya, executive secretary, Jigawa State Rehabilitation Board, disclosed this during a three-day validation of Kaduna state’s Graduation Youth-Focused Social Protection programme on Wednesday in Kano.

Mr Rabakaya said the programme was introduced in 2021 based on the successes of the cash transfer programme that was implemented in the state by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Action Against Hunger (AAH).

He explained that the MCCT, which was implemented under the Child Development Grant programme, provided the needed evidence about the effectiveness of cash transfer in addressing poverty and vulnerability.

Mr Rabakaya said the intervention targeted 5,740 beneficiaries – pregnant women and lactating mothers, for conditional cash transfer across the 287 political wards in the state.

He added that 20 beneficiaries were selected from each of the 287 political wards to address stunting among children under five.

According to Mr Rabakaya, every 5,740 beneficiaries received 32,000, N4,000 monthly from November 2021 to June 2022, amounting to N183.68 billion.

He added that N4 million was expended as extra charges, N688.8 million on bank charges, and N4.59 million on automated teller machines cards.

“However, 172 beneficiaries had issues with their Bank Verification Number, and their payment was not successful, but they will receive payment as soon as the issue is resolved,” he said.

He identified other components of the programme as social behavioural change communication; Infant and young child feeding promotion at health facilities; and maternal, infant, and young child nutrition.

He added there was also the sensitisation of religious, traditional and community leaders on moringa planting and utilisation.

Mr Rabakaya said the NGO supported the state in the drafting and subsequent signing of a memorandum of understanding with Fidelity Bank who made payments on behalf of the government.

The Kaduna state graduation youth-focused social protection programme was designed to tackle youth unemployment.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/we-shared-n192-96-billion-to-pregnant-women-lactating-mothers-over-7-months-in-jigawa-official/

