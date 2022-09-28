Socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has asked supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to reveal how the former Lagos governor made his wealth.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the former presidential aide, tagged Tinubu as a tax swallower, alleging that he has no genuine source of wealth.

Comparing Tinubu with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Reno alleged that while the former vice president kept paying his company taxes to the Nigerian government, Tinubu “swallows Lagos’ tax via AlphaBeta.”

He said, “Now my question to you is this. What business do you know that Tinubu has? If you are a BATist, be bold enough to name the business or businesses. Yet, Tinubu is bullion van wealthy.

“Atiku contributes to Nigeria’s tax income by paying his company taxes. But Tinuhu swallows Lagos’ tax via AlphaBeta. That is a very big distinguishable difference between the duo.

“Who should you vote for between a taxpayer and a tax swallower? You can clearly see the sources of Atiku’s wealth. He has enterprise. But Tinubu’s wealth without enterprise is the type of activity that destroys nations.

“Mahatma Gandhi listed ‘wealth without work’ as one of the deadly sins. Is that not why Nigeria’s economy has died under the All Progressives Congress.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/28/omokri-calls-tinubu-tax-swallower-challenges-supporters-to-name-his-source-of-wealth/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related