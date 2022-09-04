One Lesson To Learn From The World’s Strongest Man Ever

He was an epitome of a one-man army. He was such a mighty warrior and man of valor that he could singlehandedly take on the whole army of a nation and yet emerge victorious. John 15:1-16

He once held a whole nation and all of their military might to ransom by himself, that even if he was alone and they were many, if they saw him coming, they would deem it wise to flee than to confront him. His name alone was such a terror to them that even if he weren’t anywhere close, just calling his name could give them panic attacks.

He gave them sleepless nights, day and nightmares at the time that whenever they held a meeting, he would be the one name on everyone’s lips. The whole agenda and focus of the meeting would be on how to stop him. Judges 16:5

He also fought a lion with his bare hands and still won the battle easily.

Judges 14:6 (KJV)

And the Spirit of the LORD came mightily upon him, and he rent him as he would have rent a kid, and he had nothing in his hand: but he told not his father or his mother what he had done.

So Samson had been there and done that when it came to greatness and fame, however there came a time when Samson crashed. He fell so greatly as his monumental rise, that it was the same enemies that once used to dread him that were now using him to catch fun and make jokes.

They even took out his eyes to compound his misery, as he was now their prisoner, so they wanted to use the opportunity to eke out and make him pay for all the terror and pain he caused them.

The reason for Samson’s shameful fall was pride and lust. He lost focus on God who gave him such an unprecedented ability and began to chase the carnal things of life that came as a result.

He made a terrible mistake by forsaking God who was the Source of his strength, hence his fall, however instead of giving up on himself and allowing that sin and shame to keep him away from God as it did Adam and Eve in the beginning, it made him to come back and draw closer to God, asking for His help.

Judges 16:28 (KJV)

And Samson called unto the LORD, and said, O Lord GOD, remember me, I pray thee, and strengthen me, I pray thee, only this once, O God, that I may be at once avenged of the Philistines for my two eyes.

God heard Samson’s prayer and made him strong again as he used to be that it was said that in his death, he achieved a much greater feat than he had done in his entire lifetime.

Judges 16:29-30 (KJV)

And Samson took hold of the two middle pillars upon which the house stood, and on which it was borne up, of the one with his right hand, and of the other with his left.

And Samson said, Let me die with the Philistines. And he bowed himself with all his might; and the house fell upon the lords, and upon all the people that were therein. So the dead which he slew at his death were more than they which he slew in his life.

So no matter how far you’ve gone away from God, no matter how low you’ve consequently fallen, don’t give up on yourself because God has not given up on you.

Do not let your sin and shame keep you away from God as it did Adam and Eve.

Instead come back to God who is able to mend your broken pieces and make an even better you than you ever was.

That’s one lesson to learn from Samson the strongest man that ever lived.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related