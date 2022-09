Killed by a one-way driver along Lagos- Abeokuta expressway, Amje Bus/ Stop yesterday. Now another innocent life has been taken. But it’s not justified to take his means of livelihood and the law is too harsh and draconian.

I hope those of you saying this can hide your shames

https://twitter.com/Egi_nupe_/status/1575722345796603904?t=geoPjeTD-j_M-PFUbDOYOQ&s=19

