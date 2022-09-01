Ongoing Remodeling Of A-Line In Ariaria International Market, Aba (Photos)

Phase renovation of the long-abandoned Ariaria International Market is ongoing

As stated by the commissioner of Information, John Okiyi Kanu.

Note that these pictures were taken this week and the flooded area in the market is within the project site.

Other areas of the market are open for business with trading activities going on daily.

Only about 5% of traders were initially displaced as a result of the ongoing remodelling effort because we deliberately decided to do the work in phases. The displaced traders were accommodated in hitherto vacant shops within the same market environment.

Personally, I don’t like the design, I think it’s mediocre. But then, it’s better than what’s on the ground and it’s a fair start

