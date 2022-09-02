Online Battle Between Suzanne Ade Coker And Precious Chikwendu

The founder of Rant HQ, Suzanne Ade Coker, is being dragged for this message which she posted on her personal page and in the Rant HQ group.

When a mother is ready to have her children, she will. No be everytime noise and gragra dey work. Know who you are in the ring with and fight with sense. Without the noise and the online drama, here we are. The children have also spent time alone at their mother’s….this is not the end. Well done Precious. Sense wee nor kee u!������.

All you woke women that feel shouting and disgracing your spouse is what gets you what you want, take lesson. All you who join a woman in bashing their spouse, take a lesson from this.

Iree o

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0UAajg5SzsNrifASBiqZiLA8xq6NegHBb7KBMUUn6d3JwMHvgHwx556cLdAhVNDXcl&id=100050619753639&m_entstream_source=timeline

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1397412027033037/permalink/6857012844406234/?m_entstream_source=group

Precious Chikwendu responded to the post.

