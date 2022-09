�Just In

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Says The South East Will Work For Asiwaju Tinubu’s Emergence As President.

Shortly after celebrating mass, I visited my brother and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT.

We discussed our party @OfficialAPCNg and the progress made so far. We are enthusiastically waiting for the campaign kick off later this month.

https://twitter.com/OUKtweets/status/1566465398979137542?t=ZDLfy6_3LCNOCcxhVyR4UQ&s=19

