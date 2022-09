https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Df4uCYq-JPI

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on Obidients and other youths to stop the attack on other political parties as the general election draws closer. He explained that the choice of candidate is a personal one and reminded that Nigeria was not running a dictatorship. He also stated that APC can deliver a better Nigeria the people would be proud of.

