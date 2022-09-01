Osinbajo Meets With President Of The World Bank, David Malpass

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN meets with President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass and engages with the Nigerian at the World Bank HQ in Washington D.C., USA.

The VP who led the federal government delegation to Washington DC, USA for Energy Transition Plan would also be meeting his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris of United States of America, US top government officials and private sector players.

The VP is due to be back early next week.

#OsinbajoInUS

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related