Osinbajo To Lead Discussion On Sustainable Development Of Cocoa Industry

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to lead stakeholders in the agricultural sector to discuss sustainable ways to boost the cocoa industry value chain in the country at the 2022 National Cocoa Festival.

The festival is organised by the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Ondo State Government, Cocoa Association of Nigeria, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Harvestfield Industry Limited, Cocoa Research Institute, Ondo State Cocoa Council and the Ooni of Ife Outreach.

The theme: ‘Stakeholders’ Collaboration to Make Nigeria Cocoa Industry Sustainable,’ is to be anchored by Professor Oguntade @ (FUTA) and scheduled to be held in Dome, Akure, Ondo State, on October 13, 2022.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Managing Director, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, Adeyemi Adeniji, are also expected to dialogue on repositioning the cocoa industry to boost revenue at the state and federal levels.

The festival will also host the launching of the Yoruba version of the Cocoa GAP Handbook and the launching of the establishment of the Cocoa Academy Centre.

The National President, Confederation of Commodities Association of Nigeria, The President, Cocoa Association of Nigeria & Members, National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria and International Cocoa Sustainability Stakeholders will also be in attendance.

While the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) NIRSAL and the Bank of Agriculture, are also expected to attend.

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu will be honoured at the event, while his Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife will also receive investiture at the festival

https://tribuneonlineng.com/osinbajo-to-lead-discussion-on-sustainable-development-of-cocoa-industry/

