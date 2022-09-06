Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service members have arrested four suspects allegedly linked to the killing of a filling station manager in Ikire.

According to PhCityBreedTV , A source in Ikire, who spoke on anonymity for security reasons, told Information Nigeria News that one of the suspects, identified simply as Idris, was trailed to the Ako Area of the town around 11 pm on Saturday, where the hunters eventually captured him.

The source went on to say that after Idris was arrested, during interrogation, he listed five others involved in the attack on the filing station manager called Adigun.

“Apart from Idris, out of 5 others that he mentioned as part of the killing, 3 were arrested before daybreak on Sunday by the hunters and they were immediately handed over to the police in Ikire,” the source said.

In a video clip recorded while interrogated by the hunters after his arrest and later obtained by our correspondent, Idris said the deceased was hit with a tool on the head during the attack on his filling station.

The spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest, adding that “More arrests have been made. We will soon make public our findings.”Source:

https://phcitybreedtv.com.ng/2022/09/osun-four-suspects-arrested-for-killing-petrol-station-manager/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related