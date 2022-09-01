Our Diversity Is A Promise For Prosperity – Tinubu At Kukah’s Birthday Celebration

Tinubu Spoke during the event of Bishop Kukah’s Birthday.

The APC Presidential candidate who attended the event with his Vice Presidenrial candidate said Nigerians appear to be in confusion about Nigeria but Nigerians must be ready to serve as the national Anthem is a pledge to be ready to serve

In his words, and quoting from the old National Anthem of Nigeria.

“Though tongues and tribes may differ, but in brotherhood we stand”

He continued “it is a pledge that Nigeria, I am ready to serve”

“It is about service to this country”

“We inherited speaking in tongues from the Bible, but our diversity is a promise for Prosperity”

