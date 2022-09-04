Pastor Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old Church Choir Member In Ogun (Photo)

A 38-year-old pastor, Israel Adebayo has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for defiling 14-year-old member of his church (name withheld).

The pastor who is the General Overseer of The Beloved Chapel located at No. 9, Iyaniwura street, off Owonikoko street Agbado area of Ogun state was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that while she traveled to treat herself of certain ailment, her daughter who happened to be a choir member in their church, went to the church and the pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, DPO Agbado detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was arrested.

On interrogation, the pastor admitted defiling the victim and pleaded for forgiveness.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend the pastor.

He said when the victim bled continuously from her private part since when the incident happened in October 2021, she was left with no option than to allow police come into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Commission of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the case to CIID for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The CP also warned parents to stop the habit of covering anybody who indecently assaulted thier daughter(s) no matter how closed they are to such person as they too may be liable for prosecution for compounding felony.



https://twitter.com/OgunPoliceNG/status/1566423706989170688?t=9uALi0o8VMf964IqmdbYfg&s=19

