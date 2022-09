https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uScNQd9OaMc

Pastor Lines Up Bachelors In Church, Asks Single Ladies To Select For Marriage (Video)

A video shared online captured the moment a church pastor called out unmarried men in his church, lined them up at the altar and asked single ladies in church to step out and touch the bachelors they want to get married to, IGBERETV reports.



https://igberetvnews.com/1428231/pastor-lines-bachelors-church-asks-single-ladies-select-marriage-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related