Pastor Paul Enenche Holds Crusade In Zambia, Meets Vice President Nalumang (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgmjbG5HZz4

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche was recently in Zambia for the Zambia Healing and Deliverance crusade.

The crusade came a few weeks after he returned from Malawi where he ministered at the Annual General Assembly of the Assemblies of God Malawi.

The two-day crusade themed, The Lord of Host, was attended by Zambians across all Christian denominations.

In the entourage of the Senior Pastor were his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, Pastor Victor Stephen and Pastor Solomon Ipila.

Others were Deborah Paul Enenche and Daniel Ekiko, who ministered in songs.

The cleric and his entourage were received by a mammoth and visibly elated crowd who stormed the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, in Lusaka to welcome them to the Southern Africa country.

On the evening of the first day, Dr Paul Enenche ministered at the evening session of the crusade at the National Heroes Stadium, Matero, Zambia where healings and miracles took place.

However, a strange thing happened on the first night of the crusade as a wizard flying from Malawi across the crusade venue was hit by the power of God and fell from the sky.

On the second day during the morning session held at the Government Complex Theatre Hall, Dr Paul Enenche ministered on the topic, Creating The Atmosphere For His Almightyness.

In his sermon, the cleric x-rayed what it takes to experience the almighty at work and how to set the pace to make God work.

He also decried that many ‘preachers’ in their quest for power have gone diabolical, thereby abandoning the aim of their calling.

On what it takes to create the atmosphere of the almightiness of God, Dr Paul Enenche identified Love for God, Faith in the possibilities of God as well as Passion for the plans and purpose of God as the pathways.

Shortly after the morning session, the cleric also ministered at a leadership conference where he spoke on The Call Of Leadership.

He noted among other things that leadership is a development and not an accomplishment. Leadership is an adventure not a destination.

He said, “If you perform the function and you don’t struggle for position, it is only a matter of time, the position will meet the function.”

“The road we choose determines the place we end; we make choices and the choices make us.

The whole world will allow a man to pass if he knows where he is going.

“Decision making is knowing the most profitable cause of action within the given options.

“Live your life as a leader in such a way that your presence is felt and your absence is noticed because if your presence is not felt, your absence will never be noticed and if your absence is not noticed then your presence was never needed.”

The leadership conference had in attendance the Vice President of Zambia, Mutale Nalumango, Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe of Shalom Embassy Ministries, music minister, Temwani and other religious and political leaders of the nation.

Later in the evening, Dr Enenche and his team returned to the National Heroes Stadium for another powerful session.

The Senior pastor spoke on the topic: The Lord of Host in his judgement.

He revealed among other things to note about the lord of hosts in judgment: He is the God Who cannot be confronted. He is the God Who scatters the plot of the enemy. He is the God Who destroys the altars and deities of darkness to set His people free. He is the God Who lays to rest the wicked so that His people can have liberty

He is the God Who moves everything out of the way in order to move His people to their destiny.

The session also witnessed drastic testimonies of healings, signs and wonders as well as salvation of souls.

Share this: Print