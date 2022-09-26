Paul Okoye Reveals Why He And His Brother, Peter Okoye Did Not Talk For 6 Years

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rH-6heOisPs

Paul Okoye has revealed the cause of his animosity towards his twin brother for 6 years.

Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square duo are back together now, performing at concerts like they did in the past.

Following their reunion, media personality Maria Okan caught up with Paul Okoye and asked him why he and Peter didn’t talk or perform together for 6 years.

“The devil,” Paul simply responded.

He added that they are back together for good to shame the devil.



