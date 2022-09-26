A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has lamented that the All Progressives Congress, APC reward system is poor.

Igbokwe’s statement is coming at a time when the APC released its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2023 general elections.

The council list, which comprises about 400 members, was released on Friday by the PCC Secretary, James Faleke, a federal lawmaker.

The likes of Femi Fani Kayode, who defected to the APC last year and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, who was a member of the PDP made the list.

Reacting, Igbokwe in a post on his Facebook page said, ”All things considered APC Nigeria poor reward system in Nigeria worries me to the marrows.

”The party rewards idle people, hangers-on, layabouts, interlopers, cowards, onlookers etc.”

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said Nnamani was listed as a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council because Tinubu enjoys support beyond the APC and it is not unusual for the “cross-party alignment”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/25/pcc-list-apc-reward-system-poor-i-am-worried-joe-igbokwe-laments/

