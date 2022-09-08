PDP Appoints Ex-Senate President, Adolphus Wabara As BoT Chairman

Wabara, who was before now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate President, has been appointed the PDP BoT chairman.

He was named acting Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, following the resignation of Walid Jibrin.

He has also been named the Political Adviser of the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Wabara, who was before now, the Secretary of the PDP BoT, would be appointed to the presidential campaign council of the PDP.

A source said the decision was taken a few moments ago at the ongoing BoT meeting taking place in Abuja.

“The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will also resign shortly as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum,, the source said.

https://punchng.com/breaking-pdp-appoints-ex-senate-president-wabara-bot-chair/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related