PDP Bot Resignation: Tambuwal May Quit As Party’s Governors’ Forum Chair

The Chairman of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has resigned his position over the crisis…

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto may quit as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, following the resignation of Senator Walid Jibrin as Board of Trustee (BoT) chair.

Walid said his resignation was to curb the crisis in the party and make sure that the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, emerges president in 2023.

Senator Jibrin announced his resignation at the ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustee at the Party headquarters in Abuja.

Daily Trust also gathered that Tambuwal will be prevailed upon to vacate his seat and make way for the south in the leadership of the party.

PDP has been enmeshed in serious crisis since the emergence of Atiku as the Presidential candidate and the nomination of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

The camp of the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has been demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, as part of efforts to resolve the crisis.

However, party stakeholders especially from the North, were said to have prevailed on the BoT Chair and Governor Tambuwal to vacate their position to give South an inclusion.

The BoT meeting, which is expected to be followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, also expected to take place today, was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-pdp-bot-chair-steps-down

