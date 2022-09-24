Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is believed to have travelled out of Nigeria to Europe after making some revelations about some stalwarts of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

DAILY POST gathered that the Governor left the country at midnight on Friday to a yet to be verified country in Europe.

The mission of the Governor in Europe was not immediately known but it is public knowledge that in recent times Wike has been a frequent visitor to London for political reasons.

The Governor, who has been in the eye of the storm over the crisis rocking PDP, made stunning allegations against the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu. He alleged that Ayu took N1billion bribe from one of the presidential aspirants for the May 28 PDP convention.

Wike had addressed a televised media chat earlier on Friday in Government House, Port Harcourt, where he opened what can be termed a can of worms.

The Governor is believed to have jetted out of the State in a chartered flight from the Port Harcourt International Airport at about midnight on Friday.

A source in Government House, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the governor’s trip out of the country but could not come clear with the actual destination.

“Oga travelled last night around 12 midnight but I can’t say exactly where he is going to,” the source revealed.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/24/pdp-crisis-wike-jets-out-of-nigeria-after-exposing-ayu-atiku-others/

