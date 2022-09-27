PDP Is The Only Alternative, Anybody Standing Elsewhere Is A Saboteur – Ihedioha

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqC2AbXteyo

“Nigeria is in search of a new leadership and we cannot make mistakes. I understand the power metrics in our Country, it’s either we get involved or we are not involved.

“There are two parties at the end of the day in the election: the PDP and the APC. Who doesn’t know should better do. The APC is known, they are thieves, idiots, we have only one other alternative. Any person standing elsewhere is a saboteur to our aspiration.

“Let me tell you after Atiku Abubakar, the next President will come from South-East Nigeria. That is the gospel in Accra. You must win in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, ….should I continue? Kogi, before you can be President of Nigeria.

“My brothers, don’t be annoyed. There is what we call passion and there is what we call emotion. It’s a big different thing for those of you who went to school like me. I went to school, you also went to school.

Emotions don’t win elections. You must be realistic to win elections.You must plan to succeed and that is where I belong.

My King, it will be clear to everyone in the next one month where Nigeria is heading to. One month today, you will call me on the phone, that I have the key, the direction where Igbo should go.



Ihedioha was addressing the Igbo Community in Accra, Ghana when he made the statement in a now trending video.

