PDP NEC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Iyorchia Ayu

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party has passed a vote-of-confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu, suggesting that the party chairman will not be stepping down any time soon..

A motion for the vote of confidence on the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) was moved by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu at the BoT and NEC meeting which held in Abuja on Thursday.

The vote was supported by a NEC member from Kwara State and presided over by the acting chairman of the PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara.

There have been several calls by the southern caucus of the PDP for the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner, however, with the vote-of-confidence, it is almost certain that Senator Ayu will not be vacating the seat.

In reaction to the development, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says the party is determined to resolve its disagreements.

According to him, such disagreements as have rocked the party in recent times, are normal in a family.

The former vice president added that the PDP is the oldest party in Nigeria and has stood the test of time.

Furthermore, Atiku explained that the PDP has a constitution that guides the conduct of members and the party’s activities, adding that all disagreements must be resolved in tandem with the party’s rules and regulations.

