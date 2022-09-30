PDP NWC Member, Arapaja Returns N36,000,000 Paid Into His Account (Letter & Reaction)

Here is a letter of Taofeek Arapaja, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returning controversial money paid into his account by the leadership of the party:

29. September, 2022

The National Chairman,

Peoples Democratic Party

Wadata Plaza,

Abuja.

Your Excellency,

RETURN OF THIRTY-SIX MILLION NAIRA (N36,000,000.00) HOUSING ALLOWANCE PAID INTO MY ACCOUNT

I observed a malicious story reported in the Nations Newspaper of 26th September, 2022; where it was alleged that members of the National Working Committee were offered humongous amount of money to silent us over an allegation of financial misappropriation to the tune of Fifteen Billion Naira (N15,000,000,000.00).

This led me to browse through my various alerts, and I discovered a transfer of Thirty-Six Million Naira (N36,000,000.00) from the Party.

I have my reservation about this money transferred into my account and for personal reasons wish to return it accordingly.

Kindly confirm the receipt of UBA Electronic Transfer of the Thirty-Six Million Naira (N36,000,000.00) attached herewith.

Yours faithfully,

Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja

DNC South.

Cc: National Treasurer.

Reacting to the letter, Twitter user,

Jake wrote:

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

2nd paragraph, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this before in my life

Lwkmmmmmmmm , even Dangote will know when 36M enters his account



https://twitter.com/Hitee_/status/1575560079612727296?s=20&t=sLdHGqJFpqDxQwalfqGJQg

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7358542/three-pdp-nwc-members-return

