Peter Obi And Ahmed Datti Meet Ex President Goodluck Jonathan (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Incoming President of Nigeria Peter Obi and his running mate, Ahmed baba Datti Yussuf meets ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan .

Incoming President Peter Obi meets Ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for consultation and discussions on nation buildings.

See photos below

God bless The next President of Nigeria, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate Ahmed baba Datti Yussuf..

God bless Ex President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari.

God bless the federal republic of Nigeria.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: