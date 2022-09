After much wait by millions of supporters at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Dr. Peter Obi Just arrived the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos. He was received by the Governorship candidate of the Labour party of Plateau State Dr. Patrick Dakum and are now heading to the stadium to meet supporters.

More details soon.

Reporting Live From Jos

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related