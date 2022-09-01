Peter Obi Deceiving Everybody, I Won’t Retract My Statement On Him – Dele Alake

Dele Alake, Director of strategic communication in All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has vowed not to apologise to supporters of Peter Obi, former Anambra state governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate over recent comments he made about Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Alake who was a guest on NEWS CENTRAL TV was asked if he will retract some of the statements he made against Obi as his supporters, popularly called Obidients are unhappy with him.

Responding , Alake said he will not retract any of the things he said as his statements about Obi are based on empirical evidences and verifiable facts.

He said “I said so many things about Peter Obi and I cannot take anything back because everything I said is the truth. I speak with conviction and I’m not a propagandist. I’m a publicist. There is a wide difference between propaganda and publicity. Publicity is anchored on action, on verifiable facts, empiricism. Now propaganda can be vacuous , amorphous, nebulous, actually neither here nor there”.

“’So, whatever I say about Tinubu is anchored on empiricism and verifiable facts. I cannot take anything back about Obi. I said Obi said he wants to move Nigeria back from consumption to production and I said that is not true. He cannot do it because his own business survives on consumption. Is that a lie? He has been an importer and I said he deals with cash and carry economics; container economics, imports”.

“All the goods that can be produced in Nigeria, Obi imports them in his supermarkets. That is consumption economics. That kind of person cannot tell you that he is moving you from consumption to production. He will then be committing self-economic suicide and Obi will not do that to himself”.

“So, Obi is deceiving everybody and I can’t take that back because that is true. What I said about Asiwaju, I gave examples of his vision, knowledge and courage. There is none about Obi. You can’t point to any enduring legacy of Obi in his eight years as governor of Anambra”.

https://independent.ng/peter-obi-deceiving-everybody-i-wont-retract-my-statement-about-him-dele-alake/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related