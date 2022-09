It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today.

Gen Abubakar is a true statesman with an abiding love for Nigeria who fueled our hope for a better future. -PO



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1574099239868792833?t=t-kjKzbToo8A01HjMcJEGw&s=19

Share this: Print