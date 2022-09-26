Peter Obi Meets Former President Obasanjo

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Monday once again met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in continuation of his consultation to becoming the country’s President.

This is not the first time both men are meeting. It could be recall both men also met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in London just recently.

The Obi/Datti candidature has received great support from the youths and elder statesmen across geopolitical zones.

In a tweet on Monday, Obi tweeted;

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters. As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated. -PO”

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1574416721481433089?t=Ye2UOsFh8gLeKXn9dIXLZg&s=19

