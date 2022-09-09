Peter Obi Not Serious About His Campaign Strategy. May Lose To Atiku – Opinion (Pix)

While Peter Obi should be visiting the Northern parts of Nigeria and establishing a strong presence there with his Vice President, commissioning Labour Party offices, he is busy travelling from country to country visiting international organisations thinking all the youths in Nigeria are on lockdown for him.

I’m beginning to see he is not serious at all about his camapaign efforts.

Nigerian youths should think of voting Atiku if the unseriousnesss of Peter Obi continues to persist. We cannot afford to allow APC come back.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related