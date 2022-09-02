Peter Obi Talks About “Citizens Participation In Governance” In Washington DC

Peter Obi in Washington D.C

Good governance simply translates to eight critical governance values and an unfettered commitment to upholding them.

These are a leadership or government being: Accountable, Transparent, Responsive, Equitable and Inclusive, Effective and Efficient, Follows the rule of law, participatory, and consensus-oriented. What they require, is a leadership imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment. These are the 4 Cs, and leadership values required to turn Nigeria around.

The primary responsibility of the citizens in governance is twofold: to elect their leaders and secondly, to hold such leaders accountable.

It is our shared common value to build a democratic, just and egalitarian Nigeria that has brought us all together today. Membership, they say, has its privileges. Thus, Nigeria’s Diaspora has a continuing role and responsibility toward nation-building and national development.

