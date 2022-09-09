Peter Obi Visits EU Headquarter (Pictures)

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has visited the Headquarter of the European Union in his overseas world consultation.

In a tweet, Peter Obi said,

“Today, I was at the @EU HQ in Brussels, Belgium to meet and discuss with some key EU officers, several issues germane to the future of Nigeria (as well EU-Africa relations). In the mission to rescue Nigeria, we must consult broadly and explore all value adding options. -PO”



https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1567893632849428480?t=QYOX41f8fKOuYVjYjExWgA&s=19

