Peter Obi: We Should Be Careful Not To Create Another Monster – Dalung

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCAIoVw3YcI

Peter Obi 2023: We Must Be Careful Not To Create Another Monster; We Should Learn From Our Mistake With Buhari In 2015 – Dalung

Dalung says he has quit the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) because they have failed at all levels and disappointed Nigerians.

He also said APC has failed in all its promises which makes it morally wrong for him to continue to promote the APC. Which is why he resigned and apologized to Nigerians.

On Peter Obi, Dalung said although he is a good and young man, but the youth are making the same mistake they made with Buhari,

“We rallied around Buhari because of integrity and no one is asking important questions hence he is being mystified which led to a Buhari Hurricane”

He said the youth have not engaged Peter Obi the way he should be because of the charisma built around him.

“We are creating another monster without engagement” he said “because anybody who asks questions about Peter Obi will be attacked”

“The way we created Buhari monster, we are creating another one”

He appealed that before Peter Obi is taken up, Peter Obi should be engaged.

He pledged support for the candidate of the SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo who is the youngest candidate.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related