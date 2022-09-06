Peter Obi’s American Supporter Seeks $10,000 To ‘Deal With Financial Problems’

Jeffrey Guterman, a retired American mental health counsellor and a staunch supporter of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has set up a gofundme account.

In a tweet on Monday, Guterman said he is seeking donations to deal with his financial problems.

“If you appreciate my Twitter account, please consider making a donation: gofundme.com/f/donations-fo…. I am using donations to deal with my financial problems. Thank you,” he tweeted.

At the time of filing this report, $110 had been donated — the target set by Guterman is $10,000.

Writing in a medium post on August 2, Guterman had described Obi as the best candidate to lead Nigeria, owing to his “exemplary educational background and competence”.

“I have been asked countless times why I support Peter Obi and why I am interested in Nigeria and its politics. So I have decided to write a brief article explaining all of this. Whenever I am asked these questions, I can now point people to this article,” he wrote.

“After the church attack, I began looking closely at the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria. I researched the major candidates and it became obvious to me that Peter Obi was the only choice for a better Nigeria.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate for the All Progressives Congress, is a drug lord. Atiku Abubakar, candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, laundered money. In contrast, Peter Obi, candidate for the Labour Party, has an exemplary educational background and he served as Governor of the Anambra State with competence.

“There are no flies on Peter Obi. He has a positive vision for Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the tweet seeking funds has generated varied reactions, with some persons describing the action of the American as questionable.



https://www.thecable.ng/staunch-american-supporter-of-peter-obi-seeks-10000-to-deal-with-financial-problems/amp

