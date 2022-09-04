Peter Obi’s Kinsmen Unveil Campaign Banner In Anambra (Pictures, Video)

Unveiling of Peter Obi Billboard in His Hometown, Agulu, Anambra State

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUcWNmQOllE

The people of Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State have marched in support of the aspiration of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The group, in a one-million man march rally organised in collaboration with the Peter Obi Movement for New Nigeria, attracted sons and daughters of the community, on Saturday.

They moved on the various streets in the community and ended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Agulu campus where Obi’s campaign banner was unveiled.

While carrying banners with pro-Obi messages, they also dismissed the rumours that members of the community were not in support of Obi’s presidential bid.

Addressing the townsmen and supporters, the President-General of the community, Oliver Afamefuna, described Obi as a proud son of Agulu with integrity and capacity to turn around the country’s ugly trend, insisting that the entire community was in total support of him.

He said, “Nigeria as a nation has been saddened by the dangerous direction and thrown into divisions and crisis in recent times due to bad leadership.

“We cannot afford to give up our nation despite the immense disappointments we have faced. We must no longer leave our nation solely in the hands of our political job men who have shown freighting incapacity to move Nigeria forward and drive us to the precipice.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/peter-obis-kinsmen-unveil-campaign-banner-in-anambra/%3famp

