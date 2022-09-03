Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola On Her 50th Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye, has showered Lola Omotayo, his wife, with romantic words on the occasion of her 50th birthday, IGBERETV reports.

In a post via his Instagram page on Friday, the ‘Jaiye’ crooner described Lola as “the wine in my life”.

The 40-year-old singer also shared stunning photos of his wife who he referred to as “my sweet intoxication”.

“As the wine ages, it matured into a drink that the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life, you are my sweet intoxication,” he wrote.

“Maturity into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very happy 50th and a fabulous birthday my dear wife @lolaomotayo_okoye.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiAJwNROv_m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Lola also took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures as she celebrated herself.

“50 shades of lollipop. I am 50 and proud. 50 and fabulous,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch_4kWLOM-s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Celebrities like Mike Ezuruonye, Mercy Aigbe, Ini Edo and Mo Bimpe, also took to the comment section of the post to celebrate Lola.

The couple got married in November 2013. Their union is blessed with two children — Cameron and Aliona.

https://igberetvnews.com/1427588/peter-okoye-celebrates-wife-lola-50th-birthday-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related