Photo Of A 9-Year-Old Saudi Boy Carrying 3 School Bags On His Back Goes Viral

A 9-year-old Saudi boy has become an internet sensation after a photo of him carrying three bags on his back, went viral on social media.

Mishaal Al Shahrani was seen carrying the bags of his sisters, Sarah and Noura along with his own bag while they were returning home from school. Their father, who was captivated by the scene, snapped a photo and shared it on the family WhatsApp group and then on social media.

Commenting on the photo, the governor, and the director of education of ‘Khamis Mushayt’— a state in Saudi Arabia, praised the boy and gave him an award.

Meanwhile, a Saudi football club invited Mishaal Al Shahrani and his two sisters as a Chief Guest.

Indeed, family is everything.

