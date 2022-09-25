Photo Of Notorious Kidnapper ‘Lion’ With Security Operatives Surface Online

A photo of alleged notorious kidnapper ‘Lion’ posing with security operatives has been shared online after news of his arrest was reported.

LIB reported earlier that the suspect was traced to Abuja from Bayelsa and was arrested. In the video, he was seen begging for mercy while claiming he has only kidnapped two people.

Twitter user @drpenking who shared a photo of Lion with the security men wrote;

Lion the Kidnapper rolling with law enforcement. Imagine suspecting a criminal like this and calling authorities to “give useful information” about him and the “authorities happen to be his friends. Imagine what would happen to you. Nigeria is a scary place.

