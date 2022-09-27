Photos Of Dogo, The “Tallest Man In Kaduna”

A Facebook user, Jahrex has shared photos of Ezra popularly known as Dogo, who he claims to be the tallest man in Kaduna State.

According to him, Ezra took after his great grandfather, a ‘giant who lived and protected the Kagoro land.’

“The Tallest Man In Kaduna From Kagoro Ezra ,Took Over The Gene Of His Great Grand Father Who Was A Giant And Also A Great Hunter And Protector Of The Kagoro People “Kwantagwan”. Ezra popularly known as Dogo is the tallest man in southern Kaduna,it is said that he took after his great grandfather whose name is Kwatangwan,” he wrote on Tuesday, September 27.

“We were able to gather that his great grandfather Kwatangwan lived For over 300 years and dug his grave by himself, he was a giant who lived and protected the Kagoro land.

“It seems his lineage didn’t die off as his great grandson possesses his gene. The picture of the grave you see below is the picture of his great grandfather, Kwatangwan he dugged his grave by himself and he lived for over 300years. His great grandson is very much alive carrying on the legacy.”



