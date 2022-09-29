Photos Of The Persons Killed Alongside Singer, Chop Boii, Released

The other three victims who were brutally murdered alongside singer Chop Boii have been identified.

Chop Boii was at his producer’s house alongside others, including the producer Beerollings, the producer’s girlfriend Blessing, and a DJ named Gwezi, when they were attacked and killed.

Beerolling, the producer, was reportedly found with his head broken and his brain on the floor. The attack happened at his house where there is a mini studio.

His girlfriend Blessing, said to be a student of UNICROSS, was hacked to death. She reportedly had 5 cuts on her head when she was found. Her hand was also chopped off.

Gwezi, a Disk Jockey (DJ) was also murdered alongside the group. Friends say he was a gentle man who left home in search of greener pastures.

The killers are still at large.



Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7356157/chop-boli-three-others-murdered

SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related